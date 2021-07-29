Clint Barton Meets Kate Bishop in ‘Hawkeye’ First Look

Marvel Studios

A new first-look image from the upcoming Marvel series Hawkeye shows Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) meeting Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) for the first time. The series, which focuses on the arrow-slinging Avenger’s mentor-mentee relationship with the younger archer, arrives on Disney+ later this fall.

Check out the first-look photo, which Entertainment Weekly shared to their official Twitter account:

“[Kate is] a 22-year-old kid and she’s a big Hawkeye fan," Renner told Entertainment Weekly. "She has a wonderfully annoying and equally charming manner about her, because she’s such a fangirl of Hawkeye. The relationship grows from that, but the biggest problem for Clint is Kate Bishop and the onslaught of problems that she brings into his life.”

Off-screen, Renner also made sure that he showed Steinfeld the ropes when it came to working on a Marvel set. Renner is an MCU veteran, making his debut as Clint Barton in 2011’s Thor. “That was always my role. Outside of acting in the thing, I was protecting her and giving her the CliffsNotes on how it goes with this kind of filmmaking: Green screen, superhero life, all that stuff,” said Renner. “I just wanted to protect her, because there’s a lot of physical stuff. She’s a wonderful actress, a wonderful human, and I can’t wait to see all the cool stuff that she’s able to do."

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24, with new episodes arriving each week. Just like Loki, Hawkeye will release new installments on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.

