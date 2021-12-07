‘Hawkeye’: Why Everyone Wants the Avengers Watch

The following post contains potential spoilers for Hawkeye.

There are a lot of mysteries swirling through this season of Hawkeye, but the most important might be the watch that the Tracksuit Mafia is trying to retrieve in Episode 1. The watch was supposedly recovered from the remains of Avengers Compound, which was destroyed in Avengers: Endgame. But for all these criminals to go to this trouble to steal it, it must be more than a nice timepiece — and odds are they are trying to steal it for whoever is really in charge of the organization.

In our latest Hawkeye video, we break down a very interesting theory that seems to connect all these pieces together: Who runs the Tracksuit Mafia, why they want the watch, and what it has to do with Avengers Tower — which, you may recall, featured very prominently in the opening scenes if Hawkeye’s premiere. (That’s an image of it above from that episode.) See what you think of this theory below:

If you liked this video with our theory about Stark Tower, Kingpin, and that mysterious watch, check out more of our videos below, including more theories about Hawkeye's mystery villain, and all of the Easter eggs in Hawkeye Episodes 2 and 3.

