‘Hawkeye’ Trailer: The Avenging Archer Comes to Disney Plus

After Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, and Black Widow, the last member of the original Avengers lineup to get his own movie or TV show is ... Hawkeye. Jeremy Renner’s avenging archer finally gets his own solo showcase in Hawkeye, coming to Disney+ later this fall.

The show just dropped its first trailer which not only features Renner’s Hawkeye but also introduces Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop, the Marvel Comics universe’s other Hawkeye. In the trailer, though, she’s introduced as Ronin, which was Clint Barton’s other secret identity from Avengers: Endgame. Clint made a lot of enemies as Ronin, and now they’re all coming after Kate, so he feels responsible for her, and gets dragged into a wild adventure in New York City.

The show comes out around Thanksgiving and, appropriately, is full of Christmas imagery and music. It’s just a little Marvel treat for the holidays. (Even the tagline is clever: “This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow.” Tee hee.) Watch the trailer below:

Here’s the teaser poster for the film:

Marvel

And here’s the show’s official synopsis:

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. “Hawkeye” is helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

We break down the entire Hawkeye trailer here:

Hawkeye premieres on Disney+ on November 24, 2021. Where do we go to see Rogers: The Musical? That sounds like a blast.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Marvel’s Complete Upcoming Phase Four Movie Lineup Here’s every movie Marvel currently has scheduled for release in Phase Four of their cinematic universe.