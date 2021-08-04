HBO Max Now Offers Select Free Episodes Of Top Shows

Starting Wednesday morning, HBO Max is offering potential new subscribers an opportunity to watch select episodes of the platform's most popular shows. The in-app sampler is an extension of the free offerings available on HBOMax.com and Snapchat's HBO Max Snap Mini.

According to HBO Max’s official press release, “viewers will now have the chance to take a sneak peek at the platform’s catalog of iconic and best-in-class programming prior to committing to a subscription, with the flexibility to watch a hand-picked selection of episodes in-app on their favorite supported device.” There will be 13 available titles at the onset, including HBO’s beloved Game of Thrones.

Upon its launch, the new feature includes Season 1, Episode 1 of Euphoria, Game of Thrones, Batwoman, Lovecraft Country, Harley Quinn, Love Life, Perry Mason, Raised By Wolves, The Flight Attendant, Titans, Veneno, and Warrior. Viewers will also be able to access Doom Patrol Season 2, Episode 1. The free offerings will rotate periodically to make room for new titles.

With so many streaming giants vying for their audiences' attention, HBO Max hopes to attract new subscribers by being upfront about what their platform has to offer. Non-subscribers will be able to sift through HBO Max's entire catalog of movies and television to see what's available with a paid subscription. Recently, HBO Max launched an ad-supported subscription tier at $9.99/month, as an alternative to the ad-free cost of $14.99/month. Users also have the option to save money by paying for a year up front — $99.99 with ads or $149.99 without ads.

Shocking TV Twists That Fans Actually Predicted