HGTV Cancels ‘Rehab Addict’ After Host Is Caught On Camera Using Racial Slur

HGTV has canceled the TV series Rehab Addict, which has aired on the network since 2014, after a video surfaced online of series host Nicole Curtis using a racial slur on camera.

The video was published by Radar Online, and shows Curtis working on a renovation project for the series. After getting frustrated with an uncooperative building material, she blurts out the slur, then quickly questions what she’s said.

“What the f— was that that I just said?” Curtis says in the clip, before asking “Can you kill that?” to the crew, meaning delete the footage.

After the footage instead appeared online, HGTV pulled the show from its schedule. In a statement they said...

HGTV was recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict ... Not only is language like this hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees – it does not align with the values of HGTV. Accordingly, we have removed the series from all HGTV platforms.

Those platforms also include streaming. If you Google “Rehab Addict” and streaming, you’ll get a link to the show on HBO Max. But when you click the link, it takes you to a page that reads “Content Not Available.”

Rehab Addict first debuted on DIY back in 2010; it moved to HGTV in 2014. The show follows Curtis on home renovation projects in older homes. Eight seasons of the series have been produced to date.

After the video leaked online, Curtis told TMZ "I want to be clear: the word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone.” According to TMZ, Rehab Addict was previously set to return to the air with new episodes this week.

Curtis added “I’m grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared. It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career. My focus, at this moment is rightfully on my relationships, and my community -- the people who truly know my character and where my heart is.”

