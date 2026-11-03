Home Alone is such a simple premise — a kid left home alone for the holidays must fend for himself and fight off hapless burglars using elaborate death traps — but it has proven tough to sequelize in satisfying fashion since its original star, Macaulay Culkin, aged out of it being suspenseful/adorable when he was forgotten on Christmas by his parents. (Also, isn’t it kind of weird for one child to be repeatedly pestered by the same dumb burglars? He and John McClane should hang out and trade war stories.)

Fox (and now Disney) have made numerous Home Alone sequels without Culkin, but none of them have come even close to the impact his films did. So now they’re trying something different. Now they’ve made a Home Alone “special” where the “kid” home alone isn’t a kid at all. It’s a mouse.

Also the Wet Bandits are now a mean raccoon and a weasel. (I’ll let you suss out which one is supposed to be Joe Pesci and which is Daniel Stern.)

This is the premise of Mickey’s Home Alone, which is coming this holiday season. While the title suggests it is a Mickey-ified Home Alone remake, the trailer makes it certain: The house looks the same, Mickey gets forgotten at home over the holidays, and two robbers show up looking for trouble, which means Mickey (and Pluto) need to defend their house.

Watch the trailer below. It even has the old John Williams Home Alone music!

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Here is the poster for the special:

Disney Disney

Here is the special’s official synopsis:

“Mickey’s Home Alone” puts a Mickey Mouse spin on the holiday classic. In the special, he can't wait to spend Christmas at home, but Mickey's plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone, and must protect their Christmas dinner from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after it.

Mickey’s Home Alone premieres on Disney Jr. on November 26. It will stream on Disney+ starting on November 27. Do you think Mickey is gonna, like, hit the burglars in the groin and light their heads on fire? Somehow, I doubt it.