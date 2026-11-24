Yet another popular movie is getting turned into a legacyquel TV series, with Disney announcing today that they are now making an Aquamarine show based on the cult movie from 2008. It will air on the Disney Channel and stream on Disney+.

The press release says the new Aquamarine: The Series will bring “the fan-favorite story” about a mermaid “to a new generation.”

The show will star Kenzi Richardson (Coral), alongside Briella Guiza (Mia), Theodore Dalton (August) and Annika Reese (Paige) with Emma Roberts and Jake McDorman both reprising their roles from the original Aquamarine film.

Disney also released this brief teaser announcing the show.

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The original Aquamarine followed two best friends (played by Emma Roberts and JoJo) who discover a mermaid (Sara Paxton) in their swimming pool. The film was not a critical or commercial hit in 2006, but over time it grew a dedicated fanbase thanks to endless reairings on the Disney Channel and DVD. (Call it “The Hocus Pocus Effect.)

The director of the Aquamarine movie, Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum, will direct the Aquamarine: The Series pilot. (The pilot was written by Sarah Watson.)

Here is the new series’ official synopsis:

When teenager Coral moves to a dreamy seaside town, she begins unraveling the truth behind her mother’s disappearance — and discovers her mother is a mermaid, awakening magical powers in Coral just as secrets beneath the waves threaten to surface.

Look for Aquamarine: The Series on Disney Channel and Disney+ in the near future.