Peacock Is Adding 150 New Titles For Halloween

Those looking to augment their spooky season streaming options may want to take a look at Peacock, which is hyping the fact that they’re adding “150+ new Halloween titles” this fall, including a first batch that are already available right now.

The options include new movies (like the sequel to Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood & Honey, which got surprisingly good reviews at its world premiere earlier this year) and new shows like Teacup, from executive producer James Wan, about “a disparate group of people in rural Georgia who must come together in the face of a mysterious threat in order to survive.”

There are tons of high-quality horror titles from the past too, everything from the original 1931 Frankenstein to David Cronenberg’s Videodrome to the wonderful bonkers Malignant. There is a lot to choose from.

Here’s the full Halloween 2024 lineup on Peacock...

September 1

30 Days Of Night (2007)

Amityville II: The Possession

Amityville 3-D

The Amityville Harvest

Amityville Moon

The Amityville Uprising

Bride Of Frankenstein

Candyman (1992)

Child's Play (1988)

The Creature Walks Among Us

Curse of The Werewolf

Dawn of The Dead

Dead Silence

The Devil's Backbone

Dominion: Prequel To The Exorcist

Dracula (1979)

Dracula's Daughter

The Evil Of Frankenstein

Exorcist: The Beginning

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Forever Purge

Frankenstein (1931)

Frankenstein Meets The Wolfman

The Frighteners

The Funhouse

Get Out

The Grudge (2004)

Halloween (2018)

Halloween II

Halloween III: Season Of The Witch

Halloween Kills

Happy Death Day

Happy Death Day 2u

Hollow Man

Hollow Man 2

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

The Invisible Man Returns

The Invisible Man's Revenge

The Invisible Woman (1940)

It Came From Outer Space

Land of The Dead

The Last Exorcism

Leatherface

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Mama

The Mummy (1999)

The Mummy Returns

The Mummy (2017)

The Mummy's Curse

The Mummy's Ghost

The Mummy's Hand

The Mummy's Tomb

Night Monster

Night Of The Living Dead (1990)

Night Of The Living Dead 3D

Night Of The Living Dead: Resurrection

The People Under The Stairs

Phantom Of The Opera (1943)

Phantom Of The Opera (1962)

Prince Of Darkness

The Raven (1935)

Saw

Saw 2

Saw 3

Saw 4

Saw 5

Saw 6

Saw: The Final Chapter

The Scorpion King

Shaun Of The Dead

Shocker

The Skeleton Key

Slither

Son Of Frankenstein

Split

The Strange Case Of Doctor Rx

Studio 666

Tales From The Hood

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation

Texas Chainsaw 3D

They Live

The Thing

Tremors

Us

Videodrome

Village Of The Damned

Warm Bodies

Werewolf Of London

The World's End

October 1

1408

Arachnophobia

Blippi Celebrates Dia De Los Muertos

The Blob (1988)

Casper (1995)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper's Haunted Christmas

Casper's Scare School (2006)

Christine (1983)

The Craft

The Devil's Rejects

Don't Be Afraid of The Dark

Drag Me To Hell

The Final Girls

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Freaky

Fright Night (2011)

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber Of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner Of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet Of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order Of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

It Follows

Jennifer's Body

Last Night in Soho

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

Malignant

The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

My Soul To Take

Patient Zero

The Possession Of Hannah Grace

Pride, Prejudice and Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie's Halloween

Rob Zombie's Halloween II

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey II (Peacock Exclusive / Streaming Debut)

October 8

Fall

October 10

Teacup, Season 1 - Premiere - 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)

October 17

Teacup, Season 1 - 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)

October 18

Hysteria!, Season 1 - Premiere - All Episodes (Peacock Original)

October 24

Teacup, Season 1 - 2 New Episodes (Peacock Original)

October 31

Teacup, Season 1- Finale - 2 Episodes (Peacock Original)