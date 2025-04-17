‘Clueless’ Is Getting a TV Sequel Starring Alicia Silverstone

Leaving Clueless alone as a treasured and perfect ’90s classic that is beyond reproach and cannot be improved upon? As if!

No IP can be left alone these days. And thus, per Variety, we are getting word that Peacock is now developing a Clueless sequel series — and yes, this would be a sequel series, with the star of the original film, Alicia Silverstone, set to reprise her role as Cher.

Their report claims that there are no details about the plot “aside from the fact the show will serve as a follow-up to the cult classic film,” and that this project is different than another potential Clueless show that was pitched five years ago to Peacock with a different creative team.

That potential Clueless show was described at that time as “a Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video” and was set in high school and was more of a reboot. It would have been about “what happens when the high school Queen Bee (Cher) disappears and her life-long number two (Dionne) steps into Cher’s vacant Air Jordans.”

Even if this second Clueless revival happens, it will not be the first Clueless TV show. After the first film became such a huge cultural touchstone in 1995, it was quickly adapted to television — with Rachel Blanchard replacing Silverstone as Cher — in a show essentially just continued the basic concept of the film for three seasons on ABC and UPN.

For her part, Silverstone did reprise the role of Cher recently ... in a Super Bowl ad.

Promoting that ad back in 2023, Silverstone said that there was never a second Clueless film because “[director] Amy Heckerling never wanted to do” a sequel.

“She got asked so many times and she just refused. She just felt like there’s magic in what we did,” she added.

Magic or no magic, Variety reports that Heckerling is an executive producer on this Clueless sequel series.

