There are only eight episodes left in the political saga that is Netflix’s House of Cards. But most of us are less curious about how the show will end and more interested in how it will move forward following Kevin Spacey‘s firing last fall. The final season finds Robin Wright‘s Claire Underwood is in the Oval Office, and now it finally has a premiere date.

Netflix dropped a new poster for the sixth and final season of House of Cards on Tuesday, revealing the show will return on November 2. It features an image of Wright’s Claire sitting in the same Lincoln Memorial-type throne from the show’s Fourth of July teaser. You’ll also notice blood dripping from Claire’s left hand, a callback to a similar poster featuring Spacey’s Frank from a previous season.

Clearly, Netflix is trying to spin Spacey’s firing from the series, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct and assault, as a part of the final season’s theme with that hashtag, #MyTurn. It’s Wright’s turn, to finally take over the series, but it’s also Claire’s now that she’s the new POTUS. Wright addressed her co-star’s allegations for the first time last month, telling the TODAY show, “I think we were all surprised, ultimately saddened.”