‘Secret Invasion’: How Long Has [Spoiler] Been a Skrull?

The following post contains SPOILERS for the first episode of Secret Invasion.

Within minutes of its opening scene in its very first episode, Marvel’s Secret Invasion has already given us one massive shock: Everett Ross, the beloved secret agent seen in the Captain America and Black Panther movies, was actually a shapeshifting Skrull. Now this could be a relatively recent thing; Ross (Martin Freeman) might have been replaced by a Skrull off-camera at some point after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

But if you look back at Ross’ appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it’s actually quite plausible that Ross could have secretly been a Skrull for a long time — or maybe even the entire time he’s been a Marvel movie character. In our latest Secret Invasion video, we go through Ross’ appearances, and show all of the potential clues that he was a Skrull since the very beginning. Watch it below:

