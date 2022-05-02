The existence of a multiverse means potentially infinite variations of every single person in that multiverse. That’s the conceit that allowed for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to show up to help Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it’s the basis for all of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marvel has made it clear there are multiple versions of Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. Strange in the movie, and in the latest trailer for the film there are at least four different versions. And those are just the obvious ones.

Besides the traditional MCU Doctor Strange, there is also a guy in armor and a ponytail (Marvel refers to him as “Defender Strange”), an evil Strange with a third eye growing out of the middle of his head, and an even more evil Strange who looks like a zombie from one of Sam Raimi’s old Evil Dead movies. And of course those are just the Dr. Stranges. (Dr. Stranges? Doctors Strange?) There will also be multiple Wanda Maximoffs, and who knows who else in the film as well.

Take a look at the new teaser below:

Here is Multiverse of Madness’ official synopsis:

With the film, the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Fans will journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens in theaters on Friday, May 6.

