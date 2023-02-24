This is a theory that has been floating around for a while, but it’s undeniable: The rings of Kang’s Quantum City from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania bear an unmistakable resemblance to Shang-Chi’s Ten Rings, as well as numerous other mystical artifacts strewn across the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But how are all these Marvel MacGuffins connected?

That’s the subject of our latest Quantumania video, which looks at Kang’s technology and sees how it compares to a variety of other powerful objects in the MCU. As to how Kang’s tech could also connect to the Ten Rings, if Wenwu held it for years and years — don’t think so linearly! Remember: Kang is a time traveler, he could have traveled into the ancient past and left behind some of his tech — which was later found and became the Ten Rings. For more on Kang’s connection to the rest of the MCU watch the video below:

