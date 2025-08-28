How the Marvel Multiverse Works

Everything we thought we knew about the Marvel multiverse was all wrong this entire time. Between shows like Loki and She-Hulk, and movies like Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel has not exactly been consistent or clear about the rules of the Multiverse.

But when you rewatch the entire Multiverse Saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you start to realize how the multiverse really works, despite the contradictory explanations. In our latest Marvel video, we’ll break down the Marvel multiverse, and tell you once and for all how it really works. What‘s the difference between parallel Earths and parallel realities? How does time travel fit into a multiverse? How can there be alternate dimensions (like Asgard or the Quantum Realm) in the same singular universe of the multiverse? Watch our full multiverse explainer below.

READ MORE: The Weirdest Marvel Comics Ever Published

If you liked that video on how the Marvel multiverse really works, check out more of our videos below, including one on all the Easter eggs you might have missed in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame, one on the potential plot of Avengers: Doomsday, and one on all the deleted cameos in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel multiverse movie, Avengers: Doomsday , is scheduled to open in theaters on December 18, 2026.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app