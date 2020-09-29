Disney+ Launches ‘GroupWatch’ Co-Viewing Feature

Disney+ has launched a new feature that makes it easier to watch movies and television shows with friends and family in different locations. GroupWatch is now available for all Disney+ subscribers, allowing up to seven people to share a synced playback experience. Users will also be able to “react” to the happenings on screen using six different emojis, including “funny,” “angry,” and “surprised.” You can access GroupWatch on your desktop, mobile phone, or Smart TV.

The feature was added by Disney to encourage its user base to stay self-isolated during the pandemic. “Storytelling comes alive when you’re able to share and enjoy it with others, and in this moment when many are still apart from their friends and family, GroupWatch offers a way to safely connect virtually by co-viewing your favorite Disney+ stories with your favorite people from the comfort of your living room,” said Jerrell B. Jimerson, SVP Product Management for Disney+.

To use GroupWatch, locate the GroupWatch icon on the “Details” page of the movie or television show you'd like to view with others. You'll be given a link that you can share with up to six of your friends that will allow them to join the viewing party. Everyone who participates must be a Disney+ subscriber.

GroupWatch is very similar to Netflix Party, a Google Chrome extension that first became available back in March. However, Netflix Party isn't owned by Netflix. Disney+ took the opportunity to roll out the feature themselves, so a third party wouldn't beat them to it. Disney+ first introduced a version of GroupWatch in Canada on September 10. It then moved to Australia and New Zealand on September 18, and now it has arrived in the U.S. Now, good luck finding a movie that all seven of you will agree on.