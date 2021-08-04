The One Change That Would Make ‘Captain Marvel’ a Classic

Don’t get us wrong: We like Captain Marvel. It’s not the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, but it’s not the worst, either. Brie Larson is a really solid superhero, and Goose the Cat rules. That said, it’s not hard to envision a better version of the film with just a couple minor changes. Or even one change — it really wouldn’t take much.

In our latest Marvel video, we have some fun reimagining Captain Marvel. With one simple change, it becomes a modern space adventure that fully embraces the title character’s powers, and her love of adventure in outer space. We also break down some of the issues we had with Captain Marvel, and imagine how it could have affected the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and the future of Captain Marvel 2, which is now titled The Marvels. Watch the video below:

If you liked that video imagining what would have made Captain Marvel a better movie, check out more of our videos below, like all the Easter eggs in the new Venom: Let There Be Carnage trailer, the creator of Loki explaining how the variants on Loki work, and the true meaning of Loki’s arc on his TV series. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. We have new videos multiple times per week. The next Captain Marvel movie, The Marvels, is currently scheduled to open on November 11, 2022.

