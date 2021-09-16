Tom Hardy Explains How ‘Venom’ Movies Are Linked To ‘Spider-Man’

Tom Hardy has a theory about how his Venom movies are connected to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man movies. The 2018 film Venom launched Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, which gives the studio the right to incorporate the character into their own web of films separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Let There Be Carnage star spoke with ET Canada about the movie’s upcoming release, while also suggesting that Venom could potentially be linked to the version of Spidey currently in the MCU.

“There’s a Venom-Verse, you know, there’s a Spider-Verse, there’s multiverses, there’s all kinds of canon and lore and mythology to explore both laterally and forward in time,” explained Hardy. “I think with the right people and the right planning, and feedback from the audience, and understanding it’s about making the right choices at the right time ... Even with foresight of understanding where things may go already or they wish to go, it’s a combination of all those in the alchemy of what it will be.”

Mind you, that doesn’t necessarily mean that Let There Be Carnage will feature Holland’s web-slinging superhero. Instead, Hardy’s statement seems more speculative about future franchise movies. Back in October of 2019, after Sony and Marvel inked a new deal to share the character of Spider-Man in both their respective franchises, Venom director Ruben Fleischer said a Venom-Spider-Man crossover film was “where it's all going to lead.” Spider-Man: No Way Home will be the first Spider-Man movie to result from this latest deal to allow Peter Parker to be used by both studios.

For fans hoping for a stand-off between Venom and Spider-Man, this is reassuring news. It seems like Hardy is certainly on board with a crossover, and it could happen sooner than we think.