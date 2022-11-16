How ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sets Up Kang and ‘Secret Wars’

The first Black Panther was a fairly self-contained story within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The sequel, however, sets up a lot of stuff for the future of the MCU. It develops several characters who will return in the Thunderbolts movie, and it introduces Riri Williams, who is set to start in her own Disney+ series, Ironheart, in the near future.

But the film also greatly expands what we know about vibranium, that mysterious substance that powers all of Wakanda’s amazing technology. Previously, we believed that Wakanda was the home of the only vibranium on Earth. Now we know of at least one other source: Talokan, the home of Namor and his underwater civilization. And both these vibranium sources might connect to the Celestials, who sent their “seeds” to Earth the same way vibranium got here (i.e. in a meteor) and they could also be connected to Kang and the multiverse — something that might play out in the upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars movie.

In our latest Marvel theory video, we lay out all the stuff we know about vibranium now, and how Marvel Comics’ past suggests that Eternals, Wakanda Forever, Namor, and Kang are all inextricably linked. Watch it below:

If you liked that video exploring all the potential connections between Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and many upcoming Marvel movies, including Avengers: Secret Wars, check out more of our videos below, including our look at all the potential plot holes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, our spoiler heavy review and debate of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and our look at Wakanda Forever's ending.

