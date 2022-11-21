Why Ang Lee’s ‘Hulk’ Is the First Real MCU Movie

What’s the first movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Iron Man, right?

Wrong. While The Incredible Hulk was treated by Marvel as a full-blown reboot of the concept, if you actually look at the previous Hulk movie from 2003 — the controversial one starring Eric Bana directed by Ang Lee — you’ll see that nothing in it really contradicts the events of The Incredible Hulk. And in fact, there are even a few little connections between the two movies that are worth discussing.

And in our latest Marvel video, we look at Ang Lee’s Hulk and the MCU’s Incredible Hulk, to show how Hulk, not Iron Man, might really be the very first entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, why does it matter that different actors played Bruce Banner? Different actors played Bruce Banner in The Incredible Hulk and The Avengers, but nobody excludes Incredible Hulk from the MCU as a result. See all the other reasons we think it’s time we started including Hulk in the MCU below:

