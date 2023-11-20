Iman Vellani Isn’t Bothered by ‘The Marvels’ Poor Box Office

Iman Vellani isn't worried about The Marvels bombing at the box office.

The 21-year-old star features in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kamala Khan/ Ms. Marvel but feels that the picture’s disastrous financial return is a problem for Disney chief Bob Iger to address.

Iman told Yahoo!: "I don't want to focus on something that's not even in my control, because what's the point? That's for Bob Iger."

The star explained that she is happy to have made a movie with the likes of Nia DaCosta and Brie Larson and is refusing to get concerned about outside factors.

Vellani said: “[The box office] has nothing to do with me. I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film.”

She added:

It's genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that's all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it's not that deep and it's about teamwork and sisterhood. It's a fun movie, and I'm just so happy that I can share it with people.

Legendary horror author Stephen King also spoke out in defense of The Marvels on social media as he criticized at the “unpleasant” gloating about the picture’s failure. Vellani said she appreciated his support.

“Having Stephen King in anyone's corner is pretty awesome,” she noted.

In response to the negativity from some about the movie, Vellani explained she is disappointed that toxic voices are trying to spoil the excitement for fans.

“I had a lot of experience in high school alone when I would share my excitement with someone, and then they'd immediately shut me down for being so excited,” she said. “I would hate to see that within the fan community as well, because it does feel awful. If people are excited about something, let them be excited about it. And if you have constructive criticism, voice it – but never be the wet blanket on someone else's excitement.”

The Marvels is still playing in theaters everywhere.

