‘KPop Demon Hunters’ Was Google’s Top Trending Search For Movies in 2025

Google’s top trending search for movies in the U.S. in 2025 was KPop Demon Hunters.

The search giant’s press release about this information takes great pains to insist these are not the “top searches” of the year. Nor are they the “most searched” of the year. Instead they are the “top trending searches” of 2025, which means they are “the searches that had a high spike in traffic over a sustained period in 2025 as compared to 2024.” In other words, more people might have searched for, say, information about The Godfather or Gymkata in 2025 than KPop Demon Hunters. But of all the movies people searched for in 2025 that they didn’t search for in 2024, KPop Demon Hunters was #1.

Per Google, here were the full top ten trending movie searches of 2025:

KPop Demon Hunters Sinners The Minecraft Movie Happy Gilmore 2 Thunderbolts F1 Jurassic World Rebirth Final Destination Bloodlines Weapons The Fantastic Four: First Steps

As for actors, here were the top trending searches of the year. Again, these are not the most searched on Google — these are the top trending searches of 2025 that far exceeded any searches on these topics in 2024.

Pedro Pascal Malachi Barton Wawlton Goggins Pamela Anderson Charlie Sheen Eric Dane Mikey Madison Aubrey Plaza Adam Sandler Justin Baldoni

KPop Demon Hunters was also the #2 top trending search of the year across all categories, behind only Charlie Kirk (and ahead of topics like Labubu, iPhone 17, and “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.”) The top trending search for game of the year was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. The top trending musician was d4vd; the top song was Taylor Swift’s “Wood.” The top trending searched TV show was The Hunting Wives and the top trending search for “explained” was The Woman in the Yard.

