The ‘Injustice’ Movie Is Rated R – And the Trailer Shows Why

It’s not too often that you see a red-band trailer for a superhero movie, and they’re even rarer for an animated movie. Injustice is both. Based on the popular series of fighting games by NetherRealm, the film imagines a world where the Joker kills Lois Lane, driving Superman insane. That’s unfortunate for the world, because when Superman goes crazy, he becomes far more dangerous than any super-villain. The trailer says it’s rated R for “bloody violence.”

For once, there is truth in advertising.

NetherRealm is, of course, primarily known as the studio behind the ultra-violent Mortal Kombat games, and while Injustice isn’t quite as graphic and bloody, it’s certainly a bit more adult in its content than, say, Batman: The Animated Series. The red-band trailer for the Injustice animated movie, which you can watch below, definitely features more shots of Superman punching through people’s chests than every live-action Superman to date:

That’s Anson Mount as the voice of Batman and Justin Hartley as Superman. Here is the film’s official synopsis:

Inspired by Injustice: Gods Among Us, NetherRealm Studios’ popular video game, and the best-selling DC graphic novel based on the video game, Injustice: Gods Among Us: Year One by Tom Taylor, the animated film Injustice finds an alternate world gone mad - where The Joker has duped Superman into killing Lois Lane, sending the Man of Steel on a deadly rampage. Unhinged, Superman decides to take control of the Earth for humanity’s own good. Determined to stop him, Batman creates a team of like-minded, freedom-fighting heroes. But when Super Heroes go to war, can the world survive?

Injustice will be available on 4K, Blu-ray, and digital on October 19.

