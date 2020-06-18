Everyone knows that Jeff Bridges plays the villain in the original Iron Man. And everyone also knows that Bridges plays “The Dude” in the ’90s cult classic The Big Lebowski. But did you know there are several references to The Big Lebowski in Iron Man? It’s true. Watch carefully when they show Obadiah Stane’s computer screen and you’ll see he’s shipping weapons on a ship named... the Lebowski.

That’s just one of the many Easter eggs, secrets, and Marvel references featured in the original MCU movie. This video from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey, lists dozens of them — some of them very obvious, and some of them so tiny and obscure you might have never seen them before, even if you’ve watched Iron Man lots of times. (That Project Pegasus one is really cool. How did we miss that one?)

If you liked this video about all the Easter eggs in Iron Man, check out some more of our videos below, including our video comparing Captain America and Captain Marvel, our essay on what makes Iron Man works (and makes Man of Steel not work), and our theory about Obadiah Stane and Hydra. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes.