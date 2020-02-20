It’s no secret that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker left us with a lot of unanswered questions. One involves the character of Ahsoka Tano, the apprentice of Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Towards the end of Episode IX, as Rey is about to beat Emperor Palpatine, she hears the voices of several Jedi sending her strength. Among those voices are Anakin Skywalker, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Windu, Yoda, and Qui-Gon Jinn, who are all dead. She also hears the voice of Ahsoka Tano, which leads fans to believe two things: That she has become a Jedi, and that she is also dead.

In a new interview with io9, show co-creator Dave Filioni shared that the moment in Rise of Skywalker doesn’t seal Ahsoka Tano’s fate at all. Said Filioni:

It doesn’t really have any big implications to what I’m doing with the character, to be honest. I just thought it was a really fun thing. I thought J.J. [Abrams]’s instinct to be so inclusive with all these various elements of Star Wars and characters [was great]. And I thought it would be a great thing for the actors involved to be a part of something that was just really this celebrating moment of the Star Wars saga.

Filioni also warned Star Wars fans against thinking about the movies in absolutes, which is “very much a Sith thing.” Still, he’s honored that fans even posed the question to begin with. “I take it with a real grain of respect because, well, we’ve got to figure all these things out and how it works,” Filioni said. “And it is interesting that the voice is there. What does that mean?”

The seventh and final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars will be available on Disney+ February 21.