What is going on with Star Wars? According to a recent report in Variety, one of the few Star Wars movies still in active development, the untitled one starring Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker, just lost yet another writer — Steven Knight. If the movie still happens at all, that means it is going to take even longer to get to theaters; a new writer has to be found, a new script has to be written, and on and on it goes.

This has become a familiar story for Star Wars fans. In recent years, Lucasfilm has launched and then quietly scuttled tons of potential Star Wars movies and shows. Remember Rian Johnson’s spinoff trilogy? Or how about the one from the Game of Thrones guys? Who else was excited for Kevin Feige’s Star Wars? Too bad; because it’s not happening.

So what is happening? In our latest Star Wars video, we discuss the state of Star Wars in 2024. Why are so many projects delayed? When will we see a new Star Wars movie? What will it look like? What do we want to actually see out of any of these projects? Watch our full discussion in the video below:

READ MORE: The Single Worst Post-Release Change in All of Star Wars

If you liked that video on Daisy Ridley’s Star Wars movie and the state of Star Wars cinema in 2024, check out more of our videos below, including one on Darth Plagueis’ cameo in Star Wars: The Acolyte and why it is maybe the single most important event in the entire season, one on Season 1 of The Acolyte and whether this show deserves a second season, and one on all the Easter eggs and secrets in The Acolyte Episode 8, Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The most recent Star Wars Disney+ series, Star Wars: The Acolyte is now available on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.