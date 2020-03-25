Netflix Temporarily Down For Some U.S. and Europe Users

Having issues with your Netflix connection today? You’re not alone. Some users around the United States and Europe have been dealing with Netflix outages.

The website DownDetector.com recorded a huge spike in connection issues on the world’s most beloved streaming service on Wednesday, starting around 12:30 Eastern. The reports of issues jumped for about an hour, then returned to minimal levels. Their maps indicate the heaviest concentration of issues was in Central Europe and in coastal areas of the United States.

According to Netflix itself, the problem has been resolved. They gave this statement to Variety: “Some of our members in the U.S. and Europe were unable to use Netflix via our website for around an hour this morning. The issue is now fixed and we’re sorry for the inconvenience.” They did not comment on the cause of the outage. And everyone here at ScreenCrush is having no issues at present.

Still, Netflix issues would not be shocking right now, given the staggering amount of people around the world streaming content while stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier, Netflix was asked to reduce the resolution of its streams in the European Union in order to preserve the wider use of the internet for all customers. But c’mon: We need to finish Tiger King as soon as possible.