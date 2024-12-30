Jason Momoa Cast in New DC Role For ‘Supergirl’

Jason Momoa is entering a new part of the DC multiverse.

The star of Justice League and two Aquaman movies revealed on Instagram today that he will appear as Lobo in DC’s new movie and TV universe that is being overseen by Guardians of the Galaxy (and upcoming Superman) director James Gunn.

Momoa posted an image of a quote that he had given in an interview about his love of Lobo, who he called “always my favorite [character].”

“I always wanted to play Lobo, because I’m like, ‘Hello? It’s the perfect role,” the quote continued. “If they call and ask me to play him, it’s a f— yeah. I haven’t received that call, so I don’t want to put any fake news out there, but if they ever call me and ask me to play, or ask me to audition, I’m there.”

Momoa’s caption read simply “They called.”

Deadline confirmed that Momoa’s Lobo will appear in the upcoming movie Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The film is based on a recent comic series by writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely in which Supergirl helps an alien girl get revenge against the criminal who murdered her father. MIlly Alcock will play the new cinematic Supergirl.

Lobo was created by Roger Slifer and Keith Giffen and first appeared in the pages of the series The Omega Men. He’s been portrayed in various forms through the years, but in most iterations he’s an amoral, wise-cracking alien bounty hunter and mercenary. He often smokes cigars, rides through space on a kind of rocket-powered motorcycle, and favors a large hook on the end of a chain as his weapon of choice.

In most iterations, he also looks a whole lot like Jason Momoa — way more, certainly, than Aquaman does in most of his classic appearances.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is scheduled to open in theaters on June 26, 2026.

