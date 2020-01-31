In a recent interview with Collider for his upcoming role in Sonic the Hedgehog, Jim Carrey waxes philosophical on one of the most pivotal roles of his career — Truman Burbank in The Truman Show. The 1998 dramedy directed by Peter Weir marked one of the first times Carrey stepped into a more serious role. And as we know, when a talented comedian goes dark for a character, the results can be incredible.

The Truman Show follows the humdrum life of a naive insurance salesman named Truman, who is unaware that he is the subject of a reality show being telecast to the rest of the world for their enjoyment. Only at the end of the movie does Truman realize that his entire world is one elaborately constructed TV set, and he decides to break past the barriers of his artificial reality and into the real world. Carrey muses that a Truman Show sequel would look much different in the context of today's hyper-digital society. He tells Collider:

I think The Truman Show is something that exists on a micro level now. It was kind of a story about that on a macro level. But now everybody has a subscriber channel. Everybody has their own little Truman Show world. There’s something to be had there. I often think, and am asked about, what would have happened to Truman when he goes outside the wall. It took me a while to realize that basically, he was alone out there, too, because everybody went back inside. They all wanted to be in the dome.

Carrey makes a fascinating point. With the influx of social media and the introduction of a “digital self,” we have all become subjects of our own life’s story that we choose to present online. Honestly, we’d be very interested in watching that version of a Truman Show sequel. Any takers?

You can catch Jim Carrey in a decidedly more comedic role as the evil Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog, in theaters this Valentine's Day.