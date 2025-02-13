The Harry Potter saga is being turned into a TV series for HBO and Max, and it looks like it’s found a major TV star to take on one of the franchise’s signature adult roles.

According to reports in various Hollywood trades, John Lithgow is nearing a deal to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in HBO’s Harry Potter series.

Per Deadline, Lithgow is in “final negotiations” for the role — although HBO gave them this statement when asked for comment:

We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation ... As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.

In the original Harry Potter film series from 2001 to 2011, Dumbledore was played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon. Harris originated the role in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. When he passed away in 2002, Gambon replaced him for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and remained in the role through Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

In the prequel/spinoff series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the young Albus Dumbledore is played by Jude Law.

The Fantastic Beasts series was originally intended to continue for five films, but a fourth film has never emerged after the third, The Secrets of Dumbledore, grossed an underwhelming $400 million at the worldwide box office. (That might sound like a lot, but it’s less than a third of what Deathly Hallows — Part 2 earned in theaters.)

Warner Bros. first announced plans to remake J.K. Rowling’s seven-book series as a television show back in 2023.

