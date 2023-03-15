Netflix Announces New John Mulaney Special

John Mulaney is a busy man. But he’s not so busy that he can't still put out standup specials from time to time. His latest, Baby J, is officially coming to Netflix next month.

Mulaney is perhaps best known for his standup, but he works all over the industry. So far, he’s released The Top Part, New in Town, The Comeback Kid, and Kid Gorgeous. (The last two were both also released by Netflix.) He’s been nominated for multiple Emmys, and his variety show John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous at Radio City won Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special.

His comedy usually centers around mundane situations that grow increasingly absurd, usually resulting in embarrassment or disgust, lampooning social mores. He also has an undeniably infectious theater-kid energy and flamboyance that really adds to his performances. Outside of his standup, he’s written for tons of notable shows, like Saturday Night Live and Fred Armisen and Bill Hader’s Documentary Now!

Mulaney has also done voice work, most notably on Big Mouth, a show created by his long-time comedy partner, Nick Kroll. He met Kroll while working as an office assistant at Comedy Central back in 2004, and the relationship flourished. Mulaney auditioned for SNL in 2008, after being discovered on Late Night With Conan O'Brien. He was up against some stiff competition, including Nick Kroll, Donald Glover, Ellie Kemper, T.J. Miller, and Bobby Moynihan, but managed to get onto the late-night series’ writing team, where he stayed for four seasons. His career since then has included tons of supporting roles on TV, stand-up, and even an ill-fated sitcom pilot.

Once again, Baby J, Mulaney’s new standup special, will premiere on Netflix on April 25.