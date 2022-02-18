John Williams Is Writing Music For ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

At 90 years old, John Williams continues to create new scores for films, television, and even theme parks. (Did you know he wrote a suite for Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge? He did.) But while Williams was really the only composer of Star Wars music for decades, others have gotten involved in recent years, particularly for Lucasfilm’s various television series. The themes to The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, for example, were written by Ludwig Göransson.

Those who missed Williams’ presence on those series, will be relieved to know that Williams will return for the next Star Wars show, Obi-Wan Kenobi. According to Variety, Williams wrote “the musical signature for the continuing adventures of the character played by Ewan McGregor.” Recording took place “last week with a Los Angeles orchestra under tight security.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was supposed to be John WIlliams’ final score for a Star Wars movie (and technically it still is) but Williams is also working on the score for The Fabelmans, the upcoming autobiographical drama from Williams’ longtime collaborator Steven Spielberg, as well as the music for the fifth Indiana Jones movie, which is currently in production from director James Mangold. Again: John Williams is 90 years old! We should all be so busy at that age (or, like, now).

Obi-Wan Kenobi premieres on Disney+ on May 25, on the 45th anniversary of the debut of the very first Star Wars film in theaters. At the very least, we now know the show is going to sound fantastic.

