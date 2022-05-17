Jon Watts Is Making a ‘Star Wars’ TV Show

Jon Watts is off of Fantastic Four, but he's not wasting any time. Instead, he'll be creating a coming-of-age TV show for the Star Wars universe. We all know he did something right when directing Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home, so we're really hoping his Star Wars series is just as well received. Like Stranger Things, the show is said to be heavily influenced by Steven Spielberg's adventure films of the ’80s, like The Goonies and E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.

According to a report from Vanity Fair:

The show takes place during the post–Return of the Jedi reconstruction that follows the fall of the Empire, the same as The Mandalorian, but its plot remains a secret. It’s created and executive-produced by director Jon Watts and writer Chris Ford, who made ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ for Marvel.

This kind of throwback approach to Star Wars could really blow up and appeal to both kids and adults alike, potentially making a whole new generation of fans. As of now, no other real details have been released about the plot or casting. That being said, we do know that he was auditioning some kids around the ages of 11 and 12. Right now, the codename of the project is "Grammar Rodeo", a reference to a Season 7 Simpsons episode where Bart and his friends tell their parents they're going to the “National Grammar Rodeo” after Bart manages to make a fake driver’s license. They're actually going on a road trip to Knoxville.

It’s not clear if the show will mirror that plot, but it wouldn't be the worst idea. A show about kids behind the controls of space ships they are way too young to fly sounds fun.

As more news unfolds it'll be reported here, so be on the lookout! The next Disney+ show, Obi-Wan Kenobi, premieres on May 27.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

10 Actors Who Turned Down Star Wars Roles