‘Jupiter’s Legacy’ Trailer: Netflix’s Epic Superhero Saga

When Netflix acquired Millarworld, the company owned by prolific comic-book writer Mark Millar, back in 2017, this was why: Not because they adored comics, but because it gave them their own incubator for stories that could then become future Netflix superhero films and shows without having to rely on (or pay huge licensing fees to) Marvel or DC. Millar co-created Kick-Ass and Kingsman, and before he launched Millarworld, wrote the comic-book version of Marvel’s Civil War among other hugely influential mainstream comic stories, His first Netflix production is Jupiter’s Legacy, based on his own comic series created with artist Frank Quitely. (You might notice a none-too-subtle nod to Quitely in the image above.)

The series involves a group of superheroes whose powers have given them incredibly long lives, but are, after decades of service to humanity, coming to the end of their careers. Now their children have to inherit the family business, so to speak, whether they want to or not. Here’s the first full trailer for the show, which will run eight episodes and was created for television by Steven DeKnight, the man behind Starz’ Spartacus series, as well as the Season 1 showrunner for Netflix’s Daredevil:

The cast of the show includes Josh Duhamel as the Utopian, the leader of the superhero group on the show, known as The Union, Leslie Bibb as his wife Grace (AKA Lady Liberty), Ben Daniels as his brother Walter (AKA Brainwave), and Elena Kampouris as Chloe, the Utopian and Lady Liberty’s daughter. Here’s the series’ official synopsis:

No legacy lives forever. The first generation of superheroes have kept the world safe for nearly a century. Now their children must continue their legendary ideals.

Jupiter’s Legacy premieres on Netflix on May 7.

