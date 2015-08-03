‘Jurassic World 2’ Details: It Won’t Be Dinosaurs Chasing People on an Island Again
Jurassic World is finally starting to slow down at the box office, but it’s going to bow out as the third highest-grossing film of all time at the domestic box office and international box office. That means that the only director to have made a more financially successful film than Colin Trevorrow is James Cameron of Titanic and Avatar fame. Not bad for a guy who was toiling away in indie obscurity a few years ago. Anyway, Trevorrow found some time in between taking baths in tubs filled with cash to chat about the inevitable sequel, dropping the first hints about what we can expect from Jurassic World 2.
Speaking with Wired, Trevorrow made it clear that the next movie will break the Jurassic Park mold and finally take us away from island theme parks populated by prehistoric beasts. As we predicted, the sequel will deal with InGen’s dinosaur-creating tech being taken to the mainland, where it will be used for other applications:
[It will not be] just a bunch of dinosaurs chasing people on an island. That’ll get old real fast.
I feel like the idea that this isn’t always going to be limited to theme parks, and there are applications for this science that reach far beyond entertainment. And when you look back at nuclear power and how that started, the first instinct was to weaponise it and later on we found it could be used for energy. And this isn’t something necessarily that was in the book but is a seed that I wanted to plant in this movie, is that might be able to grow in more of these movies if they decide to make more of them, is: What if this went open source? It’s almost like InGen is Mac, but what if PC gets their hands on it? What if there are 15 different entities around the world who can make a dinosaur?’
And Dr Wu says in the film, when he’s warning Dr Mesrani, ‘We’re not always going to be the only ones who can make a dinosaur’. I think that’s an interesting idea that even if we don’t explore fully in this film, there is room for this universe to expand. I shouldn’t use the word universe, because people will think we’re making a Jurassic World universe – we’re not.
Since Jurassic World dealt so heavily in the military application of cloned dinosaurs, we’d still bet the handful of nickels in our savings accounts that the sequel will involve raptors being utilized to fight terrorists and such (with predictably disastrous results). After all, that was the plot of Jurassic Park 4 at some point. Jurassic War, anyone? There was a reason the film let Dr. Henry Wu escape the island untouched – they were setting up Jurassic World 2.
Trevorrow has said that he will not return to direct the next movie, but he will write the screenplay alongside his Jurassic World co-writer Derek Connolly. They better get to work – Jurassic World 2 or whatever it’s going to be called has already been given a 2018 release date.