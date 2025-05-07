There are a lot of ways to measure a movie’s success. A movie can be a “hit” at the box office if it sells a lot of tickets and earn more money than it cost to make. Or it might be called a “critical hit,” if it earns an overwhelming majority of positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. It can become a literal winner if it takes home some gold at the annual Academy Awards.

Any of those successes require a consensus from a large group of people: Ticket buyers, film critics, or Academy voters, respectively. But even in those cases, there are outliers who disagree with the majority. And for today’s list here at ScreenCrush, I am the outlier — because I’m the one picking ten “overrated” films released in the last 10 years.

I recognize that labeling a film as “overrated” is a subjective value within a subjective value. And not every movie on my list is overrated in precisely the same way. Some were massively popular blockbusters, generating billions of dollars at the box office. Others were critical favorites, adored by the vast majority of reviewers. A few were major winners at the Oscars — one even won the Academy Award for Best Picture of the year.

Remember: These ten selections are just my opinion. Yours may differ. And if the notion of picking “overrated” movies makes you angry on principle, just go read my list of the underrated movies of the last ten years instead.

The 10 Most Overrated Movies of the Last 10 Years These films were box office hits, critical darlings, and award winners. That doesn’t mean we have to agree.

