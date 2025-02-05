‘Jurassic World’ Is Back With First ‘Rebirth’ Trailer

Much like the dinosaurs of the Jurassic Park saga, the Jurassic World franchise refuses to stay dead.

After the disappointing Jurassic World Dominion, which was sold, now that I think about it, as “The End of the Jurassic Era,” the series is restarting yet again with Jurassic World Rebirth. Life finds a way, I guess.

While there are still plenty of dinosaurs, there is at least a new cast this time, led by Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey, and Mahershala Ali. They play a team that heads back to the original Jurassic Park’s research lab to rustle up some all-important dino DNA in order to create a miracle cure.

The first trailer promises what we’ve come to expect from these movies: A group of oddball characters who insist everything will be safe and fine, and then tons of dinosaur-related chaos. You can watch for yourself below:

Man, it just never goes well when you go to Jurassic Park. Wouldn’t it be fun if one of these movies someone said “Don’t worry, everything will be fine,” and then ... it just was? And they saw some nice dinosaurs and then went home? That would be hilarious.

Here is the new Jurassic sequel’s official synopsis:

Five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion, the planet’s ecology has proven largely inhospitable to dinosaurs. Those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived. The three most colossal creatures across land, sea and air within that tropical biosphere hold, in their DNA, the key to a drug that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.

Jurassic World Rebirth is scheduled to open in theaters on July 2.

