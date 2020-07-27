Zack Snyder Debuts First ‘Justice League’ Director’s Cut Footage

While San Diego Comic-Con was going on remotely last week, Justice League fans held their own “JusticeCon,” which included an appearance by none other than once and future JL director Zack Snyder. Snyder is currently prepping what’s officially titled Zack Snyder’s Justice League — and colloquially known as the “SnyderCut,” even by Snyder himself — for its premiere on HBO Max some time in 2021. It’s still a long ways off, but Snyder did show a very brief bit of footage during his panel, the first glimpse of his previously unseen director’s cut.

The clip features a moment that was teased in the early Justice League trailers but was not featured in the finished film, which was completed by Joss Whedon after Snyder left the project for personal reasons. It features Alfred’s first meeting with a resurrected Superman, and shows Henry Cavill in Superman’s black costume, an homage to the classic “Death of Superman” storyline from DC Comics that Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League liberally borrowed from.

Watch the clip below (along with Snyder’s entire JusticeCon panel):

Snyder did promise that we would see Superman in “massively glorious action” in this costume at some point during his director’s cut. We’re likely to see more footage from the SnyderCut at next month’s DC FanDome, DC’s own virtual con. It begins on August 22, and will be available to watch at home online.