While some reports called it a “pipe dream” with “no way” of ever happening, Zack Snyder has pretty consistently hinted from the very start that his vision of the Justice League movie exists. Snyder left the project during its production for personal reasons, and the film was completed by writer/director Joss Whedon. Even though Snyder didn’t finish Justice League, he’s teased for years that there is a “Snyder Cut” of the film, somewhere, waiting to see the light of day.

Last December, he even tweeted (or Vero’d) a picture of film cans labeled “JL Director’s Cut.” The latest rumor, via Heroic Hollywood, is that the Snyder Cut has been screened, privately, and that screening “could lead to a wider release.” They add that...

...Zack Snyder held a private screening of his cut of Justice League in the first quarter of 2020, with executives from DC in attendance. According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, something is happening with Snyder’s cut of the film, and discussions are currently underway.

The big question is what shaped this cut of the movie is in. Does it have finished effects? Does it have missing scenes? A rough cut of Snyder’s work could exist — that doesn’t necessarily mean that it’s ready to be released to theaters or even home video without additional special effects work.

Meanwhile, WarnerMedia’s streaming service, HBO Max, launches later this month. It could certainly use a big-ticket attraction — like, for example, a much-discussed director’s cut of a recent superhero with a dedicated fanbase desperate to see it. And by the way: Snyder is hosting an online watch party of his first DC Extended Universe movie, Man of Steel, this coming Wednesday. Don’t be shocked if something happens there.