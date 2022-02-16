Wait, Was That Kang In the ’Doctor Strange’ Trailer?

The internet is still buzzing about the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer. The biggest point of speculation regards the identity of the mysterious character flying around and blasting people in what looks to be an Iron Man-esque suit of armor. Could it be an alternate version of Tony Stark from another corner of the multiverse? Could Tom Cruise finally get to play Iron Man after he narrowly missed out on the role more than 15 years ago?

Hold up. If you watch the extremely high-res version of the trailer, that character doesn’t look like Tom Cruise. In fact, he looks a lot like Jonathan Majors, who is going to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. So could this be Kang? Or a variant of Kang? Could he actually be a heroic version of the character? In our latest Doctor Strange video, we explore all the potential identities of this mysterious opponent for Strange and Wanda. Watch it below:

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in theaters now. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is scheduled to open on May 6, 2022.

