Kang and He Who Remains Are Actually the Same Person

Okay, yes, Kang and He Who Remains are technically the same person. They’re variants, like all Kang variants, of the original Nathaniel Richards, a future scientist who discovered the multiverse. But that’s not what we want to argue today. We want to prove that Kang from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and He Who Remains from Loki are not variants. They’re actually and literally the same person.

That’s the subject of our latest Marvel Cinematic Universe video, in which we explain how Kang and He Who Remains could be the same guy from different points in their own timeline. That’s because He Who Remains and Kang have the same objective: Stop the other Kang variants, and preserve the multiverse by creating and then controlling a singular, circular timeline. We also look at the parallels between Kang and He Who Remains, and explore how he could have turned from the former into the latter after the events of Quantumania. Watch our full breakdown of this theory below:

