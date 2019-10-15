Kevin Feige Is Now Marvel’s Chief Creative Officer

In a sign of just how important and successful the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become to Disney, the company announced today that Marvel Studios’ President, Kevin Feige, the main architect of the MCU, will now become the Chief Creative Officer of all of Marvel Entertainment.

More details, via Variety:

He will now be responsible for the overall creative direction of Marvel’s storytelling across mediums, including publishing, film, TV, and animation. Marvel TV and Marvel Family Entertainment will be moving under the Marvel Studios banner. Feige continues to report to Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn and co-chairman Alan Bergman.

We’ve already seen Feige receiving larger and larger responsibilities in recent months, with Disney announcing a large roster of MCU TV series overseen by Feige for their Disney+ streaming service. (Most Marvel TV series were previously produced by a separate division within Marvel — the Marvel TV that will now be integrated into Marvel Studios — and not directly produced by Feige.) Recently, word leaked that Disney was also trying to get Feige to take command of his own Star Wars film. Now he’ll be in charge of all of Marvel’s content, from the comics to the movies to the TV shows.

Feige is clearly a very talented and smart guy. The big question here is how much time does he have in a day to do all this stuff. Can he spread himself too thin? It will also be interesting to see whether more of the ideas from the MCU filter down to Marvel Comics. In recent years, a lot of ideas that were introduced in the Marvel movies made their way to Marvel’s comic books. But there is a lot more Marvel could do — if Feige wants them to.