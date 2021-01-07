Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Finds a Writer

There has been very little news about Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s mysterious Star Wars project since it was first reported back in September of 2019. All that’s known about the movie is that it exists, and that Feige had a “major actor” in mind for it, whatever it might entail in the galaxy far, far away.

Over a year later, here’s the first significant development on the film: Deadline reports that Feige and Lucasfilm have chosen Michael Waldron to write the script for Feige’s Star Wars. Waldron isn’t a particularly well-known name to Marvel fans yet, but he’s got several big projects coming in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He created the Loki TV series that will premiere on Disney+ this summer, and he also co-wrote Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the big-screen sequel to the first Doctor Strange. That movie, directed by Sam Raimi, is expected to premiere in theaters on March 25, 2022. Deadline notes that “since Waldron has just been brought on, there is no idea when this film get into production or make it in front of audiences.”

Still, this news does suggest the project is still moving forward after it went unmentioned during Lucasfilm’s massive presentation of new films and shows during Disney Investor Day. The company’s ambitious upcoming slate of Star Wars projects includes well over a dozen movies and series like The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins. On top of all that other stuff, Star Wars fans also have this Feige-produced project to anticipate. It looks like our article on the Marvelfication of Star Wars was right on the money.