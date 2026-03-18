Every Spider-Man Easter Egg in the ‘Brand New Day’ Trailer

We finally got our first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and with it we also got our first sense of what the film’s story is really about. This teaser also gave us some hints of what’s to come for Marvel — including a big clue that this film could be the start of the mutant saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In our latest Marvel video, we’ll discuss that, and all of the Easter eggs we found in the Brand New Day trailer. We’ll talk about Peter’s new Spider-Man suit, how this film spins directly out of the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and all of the stuff this trailer takes from comics, from Peter washing his costume in a laundry machine, to the references to the Spider-Man storyline “The Other.” Plus: How does this fit in with the events of Daredevil: Born Again Season 2, where vigilantes are getting hunted by Mayor Wilson Fisk?

See all those Easter eggs and many more in our full breakdown video below:

READ MORE: Every Marvel Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

If you liked that video on all the Easter eggs in the first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, check out more of our videos below, including one on the true identity of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom, one on the Avengers’ future villains and the possible return of Kang (could it happen?), and one on the X-Men’s role in Avengers: Doomsday. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next big Marvel movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, is scheduled to open in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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