Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie Has Been Shelved

The Force was apparently not with Marvel’s mastermind.

Marvel fans (and plenty of Star Wars fans to boot) were intrigued when news first leaked a few years ago that the mastermind of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, producer Kevin Feige, was quietly developing his own movie set in the Star Wars galaxy. Feige is a self-described Star Wars fan, and his creative track record at Marvel speaks for itself. He was reportedly working on the concept with Loki and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron.

That was back in the fall of 2019. Since then, there has been almost no concrete news about the project — and now Variety reports that the film has been “shelved” by Lucasfilm.

Here’s more on what’s happened to Feige’s Star Wars since then (SPOILER ALERT: Not much!)

Five months later, Feige hired Waldron to write the script for 2026’s “Avengers: Secret Wars,” the “Endgame”-style culmination of Marvel Studios’ Multiverse Saga. Between that project and the 19 other titles (and counting) that Marvel’s announced for theaters and streaming in the next four years, Feige’s responsibilities to the MCU are keeping him far, far away from “Star Wars” for much of the decade.

It is sort of mind-boggling that it’s now been over three years since the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and there does not seem to be any clear-cut project as the next official big-screen Star Wars movie from Lucasfilm. There have been plenty of projects rumored or even announced — like Rian Johnson’s trilogy of films or Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron — but it seems as if Star Wars has become almost entirely a TV franchise. And speaking of which, new episodes of The Mandalorian are currently debuting weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.

