Marvel Confirms ‘Spider-Man 4’ Is Happening

Kevin Feige is a man who knows how to keep a secret. He seems like the sort of dude who would go to the doctor when he wasn’t feeling well but then not tell him what is wrong. “I have a headache. And that’s all I’m willing to say right now.”

But in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Feige revealed some new details about Marvel’s plans for Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He revealed that Harrison Ford isn‘t just playing General Thunderbolt Ross in Captain America: New World Order — he’s now President Thunderbolt Ross. He revealed Bucky will be the leader of the Thunderbolts in their upcoming movie. And he also said the arrival of the Fantastic Four is a huge moment for the MCU, and will be “a big pillar” of the universe moving forward.

But perhaps most importantly, he confirmed that a fourth Spider-Man movie is in development, following the massive success of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Asked when we might see Tom Holland’s Peter Parker in another Marvel production, Feige said:

All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.

No Way Home concluded on a note that either set the stage for a whole new phase of Spider-Man stories, or perhaps sent the character off, never to be heard from again. Marvel shares the movie rights for the character with Sony, and so his involvement in the MCU is always tenuous and subject to change. So far, though, Marvel and Sony’s Spider-Man partnership has produced some of the best Spider-Man movies ever — not to mention the most financially successful ones — so it’s not shocking that both sides would want to continue that relationship.

The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, opens in theaters this weekend.

