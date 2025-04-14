KFC Introduces a Wild New Fried Chicken Favor

People like hot honey, right? That combo of sweet and savory has become huge in food in recent years. So why not hot ... salted caramel?

One international chain is putting this thinking to the test, with KFC’s Philippines outlets currently offering what it describes on Instagram as “Salted Caramel Chicken.” (The Instagram caption reads: “Salted caramel on KFC Hot & Spicy Chicken? Crazyyyy…BUT CRAZY GOOOOD!”)

For now we’ll all have to take their word for it, as this item is available (at least for now?) in the Philippines, not in the United States.

You can also get the salted caramel fried chicken as a sandwich as well.

There’s even a video where you can watch chicken of various shapes and sizes get absolutely drenched in caramel sauce...

I love a fried chicken sandwich. And I’m a big fan of salted caramel as a component in a dessert. (Salted caramel sauce on a cinnamon roll? Sign me up.) But salted caramel as a condiment on a sandwich? I don’t know about that.

Okay, let’s face it; I would eat it. But I am a sick person. I’ll eat almost anything at least once. Whether I would eat it multiple times is another story. Then again ... is chicken with salted caramel all that different from something like sweet & sour chicken? Or fried chicken and waffles slathered in maple syrup? Those are both delicious. So perhaps this isn’t as outrageous as it first sounds.

Even in the U.S., KFC is no stranger to experimental, even borderline avant-garde fast food items. After all, they were the chain that gave the world the “Double Down,” a “sandwich” that replaced the bread with two fried chicken patties, which were wrapped around a filling of cheese, bacon, and sauce. (Look, carbs are bad for you, right? So it only makes sense to ditch the bread in a sandwich. That makes it much healthier!)

Again, this chicken is only available at the moment overseas. At the moment ... [ominous music swells]

