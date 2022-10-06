‘Knives Out’ Sequel To Play in Theaters Before Hitting Netflix

As a general rule, Netflix and the biggest theater chains do not get along well. And why would they? They are essentially competitors; Netflix wants you to stay home and watch Netflix all the time, which is sort of against the ethos of movie theaters, which require you to leave the house to enjoy their goods and services. While Netflix has released some of its bigger movies to select theaters, mostly arthouses and smaller indie chains, their titles have essentially never played in the bigger multiplexes around the country.

But that will change with Netflix’s upcoming holiday blockbuster, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The original Knives Out was a surprise hit in theaters back in 2019, and clearly theater chains think the sequel could be again, even if the film will be streaming on Netflix a short while later. Today, director Rian Johnson announced that Glass Onion will be playing for one week only in major chains AMC, Regal, and Cinemark around Thanksgiving. Its streaming debut follows one month later.

In a second tweet, Johnson noted, “this is the first time a Netflix movie has been in all of these theater chains, which is a very big deal.”

This follow-up film to Knives Out sees Daniel Craig reprising his role as master sleuth Benoit Blanc, this time solving a murder mystery on a gorgeous private island in the Mediterranean. Besides Craig, there’s an entirely new cast, including Edward Norton, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Ethan Hawke, Leslie Odom Jr., and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion will play in theaters for one week, from November 23-29. The film then premieres on Netflix on December 23. Tickets for Glass Onion’s theatrical run go on sale on Monday at this website.

