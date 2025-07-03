It's been a slow start for feature-length animation this year. Aside from a handful of indie gems, such as the traditionally animated Looney Tunes movie The Day the Earth Blew Up, and international juggernauts such as the critically acclaimed Chinese box office smash Ne Zha 2, only a few animated films have really stood out in 2025.

Based on the children's graphic novel series of the same name, DreamWorks’ Dog Man was a hit back in January and February, grossing $145 million globally against a $40 million budget. Still, it didn't leave a mark on pop culture the way, say, 2001's Shrek or 2010's How to Train Your Dragon did.

Then there’s Elio, Disney and Pixar’s under-marketed sci-fi adventure that was dead on arrival at the box office in June. It’s so far earned roughly $76 million against a $150-$300 million budget despite positive reviews, though time will tell if it later gains traction on streaming the way 2023’s Elemental did.

But there is one animated flick that surprised me: Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters.

As a longtime K-pop fan, I initially scrunched my nose at the movie’s straight-to-the-point title and assumed it was whipped up to capitalize on the modern K-pop phenomena. After I glanced at the movie’s impressive 94 percent Rotten Tomatoes score though, I knew I was wrong. Plus, the film’s a hit online: Since its release KPop Demon Hunters has gone viral on TikTok — this is the clip that convinced me to watch — and its soundtrack has hit No. 6 on the Spotify Weekly Top Albums chart, according to Variety.

Released on the streaming service on June 20, the movie follows HUNTR/X, a super-powered, superstar K-pop girl group composed of friends Rumi, Mira and Zoey. By day the energetic trio perform as pop idols, but by night they defend the world from the evil demon underworld that stirs just below Seoul. With humanity on the line, and with lead singer Rumi harboring a dark secret, the girls go up against their fiercest foes yet: An irresistibly cute but totally demonic boy band.

The film feels like a late summer firework, bursting with color and full of sparks, thanks in part due to expressive, stylistic character animation that pops off the screen. Featuring bright, upbeat animation by the talented team at Sony Pictures Animation, and with a unique visual style inspired by neon-drenched concert photography, anime, glossy music videos, and melodramatic K-dramas, it’s like a cross between Pixar’s Turning Red and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — also from Sony Pictures Animation.

KPop Demon Hunters digs into the power of friendship, found family, self-worth and redemption as Rumi, Mira and Zoey navigate their inner demons as well as the actual demons attacking them at the worst moments possible. (One gag includes the trio desperately trying to save their precious instant ramyun as it steeps while they go to town on some mischievous demons moonlighting as flight attendants.)

Meanwhile, Rumi’s journey to self-acceptance is universally relatable, culminating in a poignant message more relevant than ever in the age of social media, while one complex villain’s heart-rending subplot about making mistakes and finding the courage to forgive oneself adds a surprising layer of emotional depth.

Trailer for KPop Demon Hunters

The movie weaves traditional Korean folklore with playful pokes at the modern K-pop industry and the expectations set on K-pop idols. While the supernatural stakes are high, the action is non-stop and the radio-worthy, K-pop-inspired music is catchy as hell (did I mention it's a musical?), it’s the characters’ dynamic chemistry, personal revelations and compelling relationships that make the film one of the best animated movies of 2025.

Of course, there’s plenty more highly anticipated animated films to come later in the year, from The Bad Guys 2 to Zootopia 2, but as of now it's safe to say KPop Demon Hunters have slayed their cartoon competition. And I, for one, can’t help but stan these animated idols. Now, where’s my light stick?

