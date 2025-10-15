Krysten Ritter Teases Big Return for Jessica Jones

Jessica Jones may have been one of Marvel’s darkest TV shows, but according to star Krysten Ritter, the future is looking bright for the superhero-turned-private investigator.

Not only will Ritter return as Jessica Jones in the second season of Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again next year, but it seems like she’ll have a big role to play—and could even have more in store for fans of the cult character.

Speaking alongside Marvel Television head Brad Winderbaum at the Phase Hero Live! event during New York Comic-Con on October 12, Ritter hinted at the future of Jessica, sharing that a fourth season of Jessica Jones was planned before the series was pulled, including a proper conclusion for the character.

“There’s a lot of stuff that I’ve felt there was room to explore and Brad and I talked about it. And I’m not going to say any of it, because we’re going to be doing it,” Ritter teased.

Ritter made her debut as the jaded former superhero on Netflix’s Jessica Jones in 2015. The character appeared in 2017’s crossover mini-series The Defenders as well as Jessica Jones Season 2 and Season 3 in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

In February 2019, the series was suddenly canceled ahead of its third-season premiere. The series was later retroactively officially added to Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline, with the series taking place during Phase 2.

A number of factors led to the cancellation of the cult series, including season-over-season declining viewership of Netflix’s Marvel shows, high production costs, and Disney’s regaining of the title’s rights as well as the company’s then-new streaming service, Disney+.

Since then, fans have been calling for Jessica Jones’ return to the MCU, and pleading for a larger role for the fan-favorite superhero in the wake of Ritter’s critically acclaimed portrayal.

Alongside Netflix’s other Marvel series, Jessica Jones was removed from the streaming service in March 2022 after Disney regained the licensing rights to the IP, and was subsequently added to Disney+.

