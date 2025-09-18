‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Renewed for a Third Season on Disney+

After a rocky start, Daredevil: Born Again looks like its sticking around for the foreseeable future.

Variety reports that the series has been “officially” renewed for a third season on Disney+, noting that “the show will begin shooting with stars Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio in early 2026.”

The first season of the show premiered in early March of 2025. A second season of the series has already been shot and is expected to debut in the spring of 2026 on Disney+.

The news marks a successful turnaround for a show that underwent a total creative upheaval during production of its first episodes. After filming of Born Again’s first season paused during the 2023 Hollywood strikes, the show was reportedly the subject of a creative “revamp,” with its original head writers “quietly let go” by Marvel. Dario Scardapane stepped in as showrunner at that point, reworking some of the material that had previously been shot, and adding some of his own.

When first announced, Born Again’s first season was expected to consist of 18 episodes. After its creative overhaul, only 9 episodes aired on Disney+, with the other nine held back for the as-yet-unreleased second season.

Born Again was a continuation of the earlier Daredevil TV series that aired for three seasons on Netflix as part of a whole miniature universe of interconnected Marvel shows on the service that also included Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders.

Jon Bernthal’s Punisher was resurrected as a member of Born Again’s supporting cast along with stars Charlie Cox as Daredevil and Vincent D’Onofrio as the Kingpin. Cox has also appeared as Daredevil in Spider-Man No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

